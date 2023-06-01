Latest News on June 1: Presenting the snapshot of what’s happening around the globe:

Manipur gets new police chief

Following the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Imphal, Manipur witnessed a big administrative reshuffle. According to the government, incumbent police chief P Doungel has been removed. He will now work as ODS (Home). Rajiv Singh has been appointed the new Manipur DGP, a government circular said.

No urgent hearing over Rs 2,000 notes

The top court on Thursday turned down an application for urgent hearing over RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from the system. A vacation bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K V Vishwanathan took note of the submissions for urgent hearing of lawyer Ashwini Updhyay, and said it will not be taking up such pleas during the summer vacation, a PTI report said.

Combing ops in Manipur from tomorrow, says Amit Shah in Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Imphal, addressed a press conference on Thursday. He said that a massive combing operation will be launched across Manipur from tomorrow. He also added that choppers, special trains were being used to ferry relief material to violence-hit areas.

Tesla boss is world’s richest

Elon Musk has done it again! According to a Bloomberg report, the Tesla boss has become world’s richest man. He has overtaken LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index that lists world’s top 500 richest individuals has seen a close fight between Musk and the Frenchman for the top spot.

Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express fire

A fire broke out in one of the coaches of Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Kannur Railway Station in Kerala’s Palakkad Division. The ANI says that the incident took place at 11:07 pm on Wednesday night. So far, no casualty or injury has been reported. Railway officials say that a miscreant may have caused the fire

Protest outside Amazon Headquarters

Several hundred Amazon workers staged major protest outside the company’s Seattle headquarters. The workers said that they were protesting against what they termed as inequitable ‘return-to-office’ mandate and inaction over climate issues. The demonstration came a week after Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect returning workers to the office three days per week, and AP report said. Earlier, team leads were allowed to determine how their staff worked.