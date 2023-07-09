Breaking News LIVE: No Sunday off for Delhi officers! Kejriwal orders everyone to be on ground to tackle rain-related issues

Top Trending News Today (July 9): Presenting FE Digital’s ‘Breaking News Today’. From world of politics to sports to finance and weather, we bring you all the latest news from India and around the globe:

Kejriwal cancels Delhi govt staff’s Sunday off

कल दिल्ली में 126mm बारिश हुई। मॉनसून सीज़न की टोटल बारिश का 15% मात्र 12 घण्टे में बरसा। लोग जल भराव से काफ़ी परेशान हुए। आज दिल्ली के सभी मंत्री और मेयर problem areas का इंस्पेक्शन करेंगे। सभी विभागों के अफ़सरों को संडे की छुट्टी कैंसिल कर के, ग्राउंड पर उतरने के निर्देश दिये… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

Delhi has recived record-breaking rains in last 24 hours. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that everyone has been ordered to be on ground to resolve rain-related issues. He said that the Sunday off of all officers has been cancelled. Apart from officers, all mayors and ministers have also been asked to inspect problem areas.

Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing very heavy rains. A part of National Highway 3 has washed away in Baes. IMD has issued red alert in seven districts of Himachal. In Kullu, a death has been reported due to landslide. An SDRF team, meanwhile, rescued six people in lower Pandoh area.

Delhi downpour breaks two-decade-old record, people asked to exercise caution

It is wettest July for Delhi as the national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours. The data is based on reading between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. What started on July 8 was a mix on monsoon and western disturbances. This resulted in record-breaking rains. The trend will continue today as well. IMD has issued a thundershower alert. In wake of this, traffic advisory has been issued for people in Najafgarh, Rajouri Garden, ITO etc. For next 48 hours, Delhi-NCR will see more rain. People have been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.