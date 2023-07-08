Latest News Today (July 8): Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we keep you updated with all big developments as they happen:

West Bengal Panchayat Elections underway

West Bengal is today voting for 73,000 Panchayat seats today. The polling, which is being held in a single-phase, has been marred by sporadic incidents of violent clashes and deaths. According to news agency ANI, a 52-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered in Murshidabad. Latest reports say that 24 people have died in poll-related violence so far. (READ MORE)