Breaking News LIVE: Nandigram boycotts West Bengal Panchayat polls; Trinamool worker killed in Murshidabad

Top Trending Headlines (July 8): Over 5 crore voters are exercising their constitutional right to elect their favourite candidates. However, people in Nandigram are boycotting the Panchayat Polls saying that until the central forces are deployed, they won’t cast their votes.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest News Today (July 8): Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we keep you updated with all big developments as they happen:

West Bengal Panchayat Elections underway

West Bengal is today voting for 73,000 Panchayat seats today. The polling, which is being held in a single-phase, has been marred by sporadic incidents of violent clashes and deaths. According to news agency ANI, a 52-year-old Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly murdered in Murshidabad. Latest reports say that 24 people have died in poll-related violence so far. (READ MORE)

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 08:42 IST

