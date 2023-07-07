scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News LIVE: Coimbatore DIG allegedly dies by suicide

Top trending news today:

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news July 7
Top Trending News Today

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Tamil Nadu top cop dies by suicide

Vijaykumar, the Coimbtore range DIG, allegedlyb died by suicide today. His body was found during early morning hours. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of this drastic step.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 09:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS