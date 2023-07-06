Top Trending News (July 6): What’s happening around the globe? Wondering where to start? Fret not! Here’s your one-stop-shop – ‘FE Breaking News’. Here, we bring you all the action, all the developments and all the drama from politics to D-Street to sports and much more!

Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia

Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia this week to purchase 5G network equipment, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the matter. The contract could be signed as early as Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, where Nokia is headquartered, the report added. Jio and Nokia did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment. The telecom of arm of Reliance Industries snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion in a 5G spectrum auction last August and had launched 5G services in several cities. It is also working with Alphabet’s Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone. The Economic Times said that HSBC, JP Morgan and Citigroup are among those backing Jio’s 5G-related purchases, while European export credit agency Finnvera will be issuing guarantees to the lenders to extend offshore loans to Jio. Swedish telecommunication company Ericsson had in October last year, announced a partnership with Jio to build a 5G standalone network in India. (Reuters)

Twitter rival Threads launched! Decoding the ‘Spiderman meme’ by Mark Zuckerberg!

Mark Zuckerberg took to Twitter, exactly after a gap of 11 years, to post a meme! The ‘Spiderman’ meme that shows two identical versions of the superhero pointing at each other is an apt description of what Zuckerberg has done to Elon Musk – launching an identical Twitter-like social media platform. Threads as it is called is a text-based site that is being billed as a more-friendly and conversational site. One needs to download the app. Once you have the app in your phone, you can follow the same people on Threads as you do on Instagram. It functions exactly like Twitter but with more flair of IG designs. Reports say that within the launch, Threads have seen five millions sign-ups.

The Big NCP drama reaches Delhi today!

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule have left for Delhi for the critical National Executive meet in the national capital today. Latest reports say that the meeting will take place around 3pm. Ahead of the meet, Pawar’s posters have been spotted outside his Delhi residence. The posters read – ‘in the fight against lies, the whole nation is with Sharad Pawar.’ Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress will also hold a meeting of its core committee in Mumbai today. The meeting comes a day after the two factions of NCP held meetings at two separate locations in the Maximum City.