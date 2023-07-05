Top trending news on July 5: Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we bring you latest from the world of sports, finance, politics and much more. Stay with us as we bring al the major developments as they happen:

UGC’s new announcement for hiring in colleges

In a latest announcement, the UGC says that any recruitment for the post of ‘Assistant Professor’ at all the colleges recognised by the institution would require the candidate to clear the NET/SET/SLET exams. This decision would be applicable to everyone from July 1st, 2023.

India win SAFF Championship

In stunning set of events, clinical India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout and won SAFF Championships title for record 9th time in the finals that was played in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Lauding the thrilling win, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the ‘Blue Tigers’. Hailing the ‘tenacity’ and ‘determination’ of the players, the PM said that the win will inspire other sportspersons.