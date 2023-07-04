Breaking News on July 4

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The US has strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a “criminal offense”. A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (PTI)