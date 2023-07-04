scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News Live | Indian consulate in San Fransico set on fire, US ‘strongly condemns’

Top News Today: The US has strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a “criminal offense”.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on July 4
Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world.

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

US condemns vandalism, attempted arson against Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The US has strongly condemned vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, terming the violence a “criminal offense”. A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (PTI)

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 08:04 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS