scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News Live | Around 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia, says Moscow

Top News on July 3: Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on July 3
Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world.

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday. “In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel. (Read More)

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 08:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS