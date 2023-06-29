scorecardresearch
Breaking News on June 29: 'Presumed human remains' recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage

Written by Breaking News Desk
Latest News on June 29:

‘Presumed human remains’ recovered from Titan wreckage

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday. The news came hours after the announcement that debris from the Titan, collected from the seafloor more than 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic, had arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Twisted chunks of the submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier. (Read More)

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 09:14 IST

