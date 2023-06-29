Latest News on June 29: Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we keep you updated with all major developments happening in India and around the globe. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from share market, sports, defence and more:

‘Presumed human remains’ recovered from Titan wreckage

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday. The news came hours after the announcement that debris from the Titan, collected from the seafloor more than 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) below the surface of the North Atlantic, had arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Twisted chunks of the submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier. (Read More)