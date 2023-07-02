Breaking News on July 2

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Delhi govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT in April-June quarter

The Delhi government’s Excise department has earned nearly Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty and value added tax in the first quarter of 2023-24, official data showed. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the department had raked in Rs 6,821 crore by selling over 62 crore bottles of liquor. The amount included Rs 5,548.48 crore as excise duty and Rs 1,272.52 crore as value added tax. The Excise department expects the revenues to increase in the next few months with the opening of more liquor shops. (PTI)