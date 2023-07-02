scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News Live | Delhi govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT in April-June quarter

Top News Today: In the 2022-23 fiscal, the department had raked in Rs 6,821 crore by selling over 62 crore bottles of liquor.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on July 2
Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world.

Top Headlines of the Day: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

Delhi govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT in April-June quarter

The Delhi government’s Excise department has earned nearly Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty and value added tax in the first quarter of 2023-24, official data showed. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the department had raked in Rs 6,821 crore by selling over 62 crore bottles of liquor. The amount included Rs 5,548.48 crore as excise duty and Rs 1,272.52 crore as value added tax. The Excise department expects the revenues to increase in the next few months with the opening of more liquor shops. (PTI)

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-07-2023 at 08:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS