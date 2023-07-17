scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Kullu cloud burst

Top trending news today: No photography, videography inside Kedarnath Temple! Committee issues stern warning for reel-makers

Top Trending News Today

Latest news today (July 17): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

Photography banned inside Kedarnath Temple

Days after numerous videos and Instagram ‘reels’ went viral from Kedarnath Temple, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has decided to ban any kind of photography and videography inside the Kedarnath Temple premises. The committee says that anyone caught violating the ban will have to face legal action. Several boards with the warning have been put in and around the temple.

Vande Bharat fire

A minor fire was reported from a coach of Vande Bharat train at a station in Madhya Pradesh today. The Indian Railways says that the battery box inside one of the coaches had caught fire at Kurwai Kethora railway station. The blaze was doused quickly. The railway officials say that all passengers are safe and no injury has been reported. The officials say that after the inspection, the train will resume its onward journey. (READ MORE)

First published on: 17-07-2023

