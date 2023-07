Breaking News LIVE: Yamuna water recedes, level drops to 206.02 metres

Breaking News on July 16: The waterlogging situation in New Delhi has improved today as Yamuna water recedes slowly. Yamuna levels will go below danger mark in the next few hours, says officials.

Top Trending News Today

Waterlogging improves, Yamuna level drops to 206.02 metres The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday, says Delhi Flood Control Department. The swollen water in Yamuna had caused waterlogging in several places including Ring Road, Kashmere Gate and Majnu ka Tila, which has improved today as the water recedes slowly.

