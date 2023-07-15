scorecardresearch
Breaking news LIVE: Mumbai constable, inspector held for taking 2 Lakh bribe by ACB

Latest news today: Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on West Bengal’s state panchayat election and the violence behind it as “distasteful and insensitive”. TMC questions the role of Home Minister for not settling the violence in Manipur.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking news, Breaking news today, Breaking news on July 15, latest news today
Top trending news at this hour

Top news today (July 15): Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News. Here, we keep you updated on all big news, developments as they happen:

Shah’s remark on WB election violence, “distasteful and insensitive”: TMC

Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of West Bengal, dubs Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on West Bengal’s state panchayat election and the violence behind it as “distasteful and insensitive”. TMC questions the role of Home Minister for not settling the violence in Manipur.

Mumbai constable, inspector held for taking 2 Lakh bribe by ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector and a constable in Mumbai for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh, an official said on Saturday. The duo posted at the Mulund police station were arrested on Friday, he said. (PTI)

First published on: 15-07-2023 at 09:57 IST

