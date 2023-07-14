scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Delhi, brace yourself! It is likely to get worse today

Latest news today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Vikas Marg today. The entire stretch of ITO is flooded and the vehicular movement has been affected. Latest official advisory says that commuters should take the Akshardham-NH 24 route.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Breaking News on July 14, Latest news, top trending headlines today, Breaking news today, Yamuna flood breaking
Top trending news today

Top news today (July 14): Presenting ‘FE Breaking News Today’. We will keep you updated on all major developments of the day as they happen.

PM Modi conferred with France’s highest award Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace on Thursday and joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others. (PTI)

Yamuna flood latest updates

Yamuna is flowing much above the danger mark today as well. According to news agency ANI, the data at 9 am showed that the river was flowing at 208.40 metres. There is a forecast of rain in and around Delhi today. This adds to the woes of National Capital. Adding to this, latest reports say that officials have said that more flood water may enter Delhi today. 

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 09:27 IST

