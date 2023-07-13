scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking news LIVE: Yamuna breaches all records! At 2.8.46 metres, water level reaches all-time high

Latest News on July 13: PM Modi departs for Paris to take part in Bastille Day celebrations

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking news, breaking news live, breaking news today, top headlines, latest news on July 13, trending news, top trends
Top trending news

Latest News Today (July 13): Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today.’ Stay with us for top trends and what’s happening in India and across the world:

Yamuna at all-time high

River Yamuna continues to breach all records. Today at 7 am, the river breached all records. According to the official data, the river is currently flowing at 208.46 metres. A day before, Yamuna had crossed the previous highest-ever record of 207.49 metres.

PM Modi leaves for Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Paris from Delhi Airport earlier this morning. He will be attending the Bastille Day celebrations as Chief Guest. Key defence deals are on agenda.

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 07:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS