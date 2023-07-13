Breaking news LIVE: Yamuna breaches all records! At 2.8.46 metres, water level reaches all-time high

Latest News Today (July 13): Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today.’ Stay with us for top trends and what’s happening in India and across the world:

Yamuna at all-time high

River Yamuna continues to breach all records. Today at 7 am, the river breached all records. According to the official data, the river is currently flowing at 208.46 metres. A day before, Yamuna had crossed the previous highest-ever record of 207.49 metres.

PM Modi leaves for Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Paris from Delhi Airport earlier this morning. He will be attending the Bastille Day celebrations as Chief Guest. Key defence deals are on agenda.