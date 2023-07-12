Top Trending News Today (July 12): Here’s Financial Express’ Breaking news Today. Find out what’s happening around India and across the globe here:

Bank of America hit with $250M in fines and refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees and fake accounts

Bank of America will reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent. Combined, it is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income and financial trickery. (AP)

Thailand PM in power for almost 9 years quits politics

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has been in power for almost 9 years, and decided to quit politics after losing May- general election in the country capturing just 36 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. The Former army commander announced through a Facebook post on Tuesday.

An Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of private firm, Bangalore

An ex-employee of a Bangalore private tech firm, Aeronic Media Private Limited, has allegedly killed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the managing director (MD). As per the reports by police, the attack took place in broad daylight at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in Karnataka with sword in hand.

Pandoh Dam releases water today to tackle heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

In a recent twitter post by Nurpur Police, Himachal Pradesh government decided to release water from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) at 6 pm today till 3 pm of next day. This will be done to handle the situation of heavy rainfalls in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh | Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days: Nurpur Police



Bangalore Aircraft makes an emergency landing

An aircraft, Fly By Wire Premier 1A, made an emergency landing in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport on Tuesday. As per the officials, a technical glitch in nose landing gear caused the two pilots to land. There were no passengers on board and landing took place safely causing no harm.