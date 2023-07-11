Breaking news LIVE: UP man arrested for threatening to kill to PM Modi, CM Yogi

Latest News Today (July 11): Presenting FE Online’s Breaking News Today. Here, we keep you updated with all the latest news from India and around the world:

Pakistan fights with monsoon, 86 killed, 151 injured since June 25

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports data by Pakistan based News, ARY, which states since the beginning of monsoon 86 people have been killed and 151 are injured in Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan lost 6 people and wounded 9.

Gang stealing ATM cash in Delhi busted, 5 arrested

A Delhi based gang who are alleged of stealing cash from ATMs across the state has been busted by the Delhi police. The arrest includes 5 people and successfully procured Rs. 14.90 lakhs stolen money from an ATM at Sarai Rohilla police station area.

‘Red’ and ‘orange’ alert in Himachal Pradesh for next 24 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts across Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains continue in the state.

UP man arrested for threat calls against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath

A man from Gorakhapur, Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 45-year-old had called the UP helpline- 112 to issue the death threats. Cops quickly traced his location and arrested the man. Reports say that he was drunk when hi dialed 112 to issue the death threats.