Breaking news LIVE: IMD’s ‘red alert’ for Himachal, Uttarakhand; flood alert for Delhi, UP today

Trending news today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in afternoon today. According to news agency ANI, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, ministers in AAP government will also attend the meeting, which has been called in view of the downpour in the National Capital.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest News Today (July 10): Struggling with Monday blues? Wondering what’s going on with the world? Presenting FE Online’s ‘Breaking News Today’. Here, we will keep you updated with latest news, top trending headlines and much more:

SVB Financial sues US FDIC to recover $1.9 billion- FT

SVB Financial Group, which formerly owned bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, has sued the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in a bid to recover $1.9 billion in cash the regulator has kept since it took over the group’s banking subsidiary in March, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday. (Reuters)

Red Alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal

More rain is expected today in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather department has issued red alert for these states today. For plain areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, flood alert has been issued. IMD says that there is a forecast of flashfloods and landslide in hilly areas. More than 20 people have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents across North India.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 08:23 IST

