scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Breaking News Live | Bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, 25 killed

Top News on July 1: Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Breaking News on July 1
Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world.

Top Headlines Today: Financial Express Online brings to you breaking news of the day as and when they happen. Here, we will keep you updated on top developments and key announcements from the world of business, finance, defence, politics, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Follow this space to get instant news from India and around the world:

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

Twenty five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, police said.The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, police said. Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne told PTI that as per preliminary information, a bus tyre burst and the vehicle hit a pole, collided with a divider and caught fire. Of the 33 passengers in the bus, 25 were charred to death, the official said. The remaining eight passengers have been rushed to nearby hospital and are safe, he added. (Read More)

Also Read
More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-07-2023 at 08:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS