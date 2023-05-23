Breaking News of May 23, 2023

Breaking news is something that affects everyone and it should be available as it happens. In today’s digital world, where people rely on news websites for everything that is happening around them, the Financial Express (digital) provides you with all the breaking news and the latest news. Here you will find all the news of the day whether it is related to the market, economy, India, auto, or defence.

The Internet is buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from not only India but around the globe. On this page, you will find the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and the latest news updates. The financialexpress.com covers all top news as and when it happens. It ensures that its readers don’t miss anything trending and important. So do not forget to take your daily dose of news.

BREAKING NEWS, MAY 23

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Nifty, Sensex; PB Fintech, Adani Power shares in focus

Domestic indices may open marginally in green amid mostly positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 23.5 points or 0.13% higher at 18,359 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite index plunged 0.47%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.64% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.63%. (READ MORE)