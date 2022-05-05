Breaking News May 5 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar appears before Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission

The Supreme Court is today hearing gangster Abu Salem’s plea that his punishment of life imprisonment violated terms of extradition India had agreed to in 2002. The 1993 Mumbai blasts convict was held in Portugal and extradited to India. He is currently serving a life sentence. Back in 2002, the then deputy prime minister and home minister L.K. Advani assured a Portuguese court that he would not be sentenced to death or imprisoned for more than 25 years.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court began hearing a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition law (Section 124A) of the Indian Penal Code. The bench of the Supreme Court hearing the petitions comprised of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant. The SC fixes May 10 to hear arguments of whether the need to refer the case to a larger bench in view of the 1962 judgement. Previously, on Wednesday, the central government had asked for a week’s time to file a reply to the petitions, citing pending approval from the competent authority as the reason for the delay. This was the Centre’s second request for an extension of the period to file a response.
“We need guidelines on this section; what is permissible and what is impermissible and what can come under sedition. See what is happening in this country, yesterday sedition was used against people who recited Hanuma Chalisa.” Venugopal was referring to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana being booked for sedition by the Maharashtra government,” Attorney General Venugopal Rao said while addressing the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court will first hear arguments on whether the matter needs to be referred to a larger bench in accordance with the historic 5-judge constitutional bench judgment in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar in 1962, reported Bar and Bench.
Sharad Pawar tells court that he came to know about the incident on January 1, 2018 through media. After constitution of the Commission of Inquiry, he had received notice requesting him to give his suggestions in the matter in accordance with the Terms of Reference. Accordingly he had filed his affidavit before the commission which contains all the necessary information about Bhima Koregaon available with him, reported Bar and Bench.
The Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar to depose before it as a witness on May 5 and May 6. The commission had summoned Pawar to appear before it in April 2020, but the hearing was then postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
