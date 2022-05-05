Breaking News May 5 Live Updates: Sharad Pawar appears before Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission

The Supreme Court is today hearing gangster Abu Salem’s plea that his punishment of life imprisonment violated terms of extradition India had agreed to in 2002. The 1993 Mumbai blasts convict was held in Portugal and extradited to India. He is currently serving a life sentence. Back in 2002, the then deputy prime minister and home minister L.K. Advani assured a Portuguese court that he would not be sentenced to death or imprisoned for more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court began hearing a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition law (Section 124A) of the Indian Penal Code. The bench of the Supreme Court hearing the petitions comprised of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant. The SC fixes May 10 to hear arguments of whether the need to refer the case to a larger bench in view of the 1962 judgement. Previously, on Wednesday, the central government had asked for a week’s time to file a reply to the petitions, citing pending approval from the competent authority as the reason for the delay. This was the Centre’s second request for an extension of the period to file a response.