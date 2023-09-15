Breaking News LIVE: Amid Hindenburg row, Adani in talks with TotalEnergies for mega investment, reports Bloomberg

Latest news today (September 15): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

France’s Total in talks to invest in Adani Green’s projects – Bloomberg News

French oil major TotalEnergies is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by India’s Adani Green Energy as part of its clean energy push, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Total could invest about $700 million in the projects, the report said, citing one source. TotalEnergies and Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (REUTERS)

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested over violence in Haryana’s Nuh

Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested early on Friday by Haryana Police, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had nominated him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, which took place on July 31. (READ MORE)

Spainish textile major to start production in Bengal from December: Mamata Banerjee

Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara), a Spain-based textile major, is expected to start production in West Bengal before Christmas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The state government would provide 100 acres of concessional land, besides all other support to the company, Banerjee, who is currently in Spain, said. (PTI)

Flooding death toll soars in Libya

The death toll in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said Thursday.Marie el-Drese, the aid group’s secretary-general, told The Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city. (AP)

No relief for Iran

Britain, France and Germany announced Thursday they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and development of ballistic missiles. The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.In a joint statement, the three European allies known as E3 and which had helped negotiate the nuclear deal, said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord, also known by its official name as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. (AP)