scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Breaking News LIVE: Amid Hindenburg row, Adani in talks with TotalEnergies for mega investment, reports Bloomberg

Top trending news on September 15: Congress MLA arrested in Nuh riots case, Sec 144 imposed in area

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on September 15

Latest news today (September 15): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

France’s Total in talks to invest in Adani Green’s projects – Bloomberg News

French oil major TotalEnergies is in talks to invest in renewable energy projects developed by India’s Adani Green Energy as part of its clean energy push, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Total could invest about $700 million in the projects, the report said, citing one source. TotalEnergies and Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (REUTERS)

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested over violence in Haryana’s Nuh

Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested early on Friday by Haryana Police, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had nominated him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, which took place on July 31. (READ MORE)

Also Read

Spainish textile major to start production in Bengal from December: Mamata Banerjee

Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara), a Spain-based textile major, is expected to start production in West Bengal before Christmas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The state government would provide 100 acres of concessional land, besides all other support to the company, Banerjee, who is currently in Spain, said. (PTI)

Flooding death toll soars in Libya

The death toll in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said Thursday.Marie el-Drese, the aid group’s secretary-general, told The Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city. (AP)

No relief for Iran

Britain, France and Germany announced Thursday they will keep their sanctions on Iran related to the Mideast country’s atomic program and development of ballistic missiles. The measures were to expire in October under a timetable spelled out in the now defunct nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.In a joint statement, the three European allies known as E3 and which had helped negotiate the nuclear deal, said they would retain their sanctions in a “direct response to Iran’s consistent and severe non-compliance” with the accord, also known by its official name as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. (AP)

More Stories on
Breaking News

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 09:37 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS