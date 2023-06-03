Breaking News Live on June 3

Latest News Today on June 3: Presenting FE Breaking News Live Blog. Here, we will keep you updated on all the major news from world of business to sports to politics and more. Our spotlight will be on Balasore train accident, that claimed nearly 240 lives and injured close to 1,000 people. This is one of the deadliest train accidents that India has seen in the recent times.
Stay with us as we bring you fresh updates from around the globe:
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is travelling to Balasore. He said that CM Stalin has spoken to Odisha CMS Naveen Patnaik and that he is going there to enquire for details. He also added that hospitals are being readied for all the passengers affected by the train accident.
Hello to our coverage of big news of the day. We start our morning with fresh updates on Balasore train accident. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reached the accident site. He spoke with officials and rescuers and took stock of the situation.