Breaking News Live: 240 dead, over 1,000 injured in Odisha train accident

Top Trending News Today, June 3 News Updates: Nearly 240 dead in Balasore train accident, Naveen Patnaik reaches site

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
Breaking News Live on June 3
Latest News Today on June 3: Presenting FE Breaking News Live Blog. Here, we will keep you updated on all the major news from world of business to sports to politics and more. Our spotlight will be on Balasore train accident, that claimed nearly 240 lives and injured close to 1,000 people. This is one of the deadliest train accidents that India has seen in the recent times.

Stay with us as we bring you fresh updates from around the globe:

Live Updates
09:57 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Breaking News Today: Tamil Nadu minister to reach Odisha shortly

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is travelling to Balasore. He said that CM Stalin has spoken to Odisha CMS Naveen Patnaik and that he is going there to enquire for details. He also added that hospitals are being readied for all the passengers affected by the train accident.

09:41 (IST) 3 Jun 2023
Breaking News Today: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Balasore

Hello to our coverage of big news of the day. We start our morning with fresh updates on Balasore train accident. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reached the accident site. He spoke with officials and rescuers and took stock of the situation.

Indian Railways
First published on: 03-06-2023 at 09:32 IST

