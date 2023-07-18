Breaking News LIVE: Former Kerala Chief Minister, Chandy passes away at 79

Latest news today (July 18): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

Israel expands 5G network throughout the country

The Ministry of Communication of Israel is planning to expand the Fifth-generation network (5G) throughout the country to enable new opportunities in different fields like autonomous agriculture, autonomous vehicles, stadiums, hospitals, industrial plants, and universities. The improved cellular network is aimed to benefit the economy and bring more challenges to private firms.

Plane crashes in Poland, 5 dies including pilot

A Cessna 208 crashed into a hangar at a skydiving centre in Poland due to bad weather, causing the death of 5 people including the pilot and 8 people injured. Firefighters and airborne ambulances came to the scene quickly and took the injured to hospital.

Former Kerala Chief Minister, Chandy passes away at 79

The veteran Congress politician and the Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy passed away at the age of 79, while getting treatment in Bangalore. The news was announced by his son through a Facebook post in the early morning.