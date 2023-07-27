Latest news today (July 27): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, issues orange alert for Shimla

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Solan and Mandi. Orange alerts have been issued for the Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts during the next three days. Jagat Singh Negi, the revenue Minister of the state government assured that the alert is continued and all are prepared in the field.