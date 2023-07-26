Breaking News LIVE: Torrential downpour deluges Delhi and Noida

Latest news today (July 26): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on al major news, views and much more through the day

Opposition to bring no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against government: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary announced that the Opposition parties will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in Lok Sabha today. Since the start of the monsoon session on July 20, the Opposition members have been engaging in protests and sloganeering, to discuss the Manipur issue with PM Modi, in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to repeated adjournments of the sessions.