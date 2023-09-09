Breaking News LIVE: Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Latest news today (September 9): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi expresses his condolences over the lives lost due to Morocco quake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” tweeted PM Modi.

Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, killing hundreds and damaging historic buildings in Marrakech

A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing at least 296 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Men, women and children stayed out in the streets, fearing aftershocks. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said early Saturday that at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake. Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) early morning, reports said. An arrest warrant was served to TDP Chief in connection to an alleged corruption case in the early hours of Saturday.

Varanasi Court grants four more weeks to ASI to complete survey

Varanasi court has granted four weeks additional time to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. As per the order, ASI has been granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit the report. (READ MORE)