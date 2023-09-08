Breaking news LIVE: NDA vs INDIA 1st battle – Results for 7 assembly bypolls today, counting underway

Latest news today (September 8): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Nikki Haley only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat Prez Biden, says CNN poll

Indian American Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential aspirant who can defeat President Joe Biden in the November 2024 polls, a CNN poll has revealed. More than half a dozen Republican leaders, including two Indian Americans – Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy — are seeking to be the party’s presidential nominee. The race is currently being led by former president Donald Trump who is far ahead of others. (PTI)

Ten workers killed in gas accident in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Ten people were killed and three others were injured in a gas accident at a workshop in Ordos in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said on Friday, citing local authorities. A burst of high-pressure gas on Thursday afternoon killed 8 workers at the shop owned by Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture Development, CCTV reported. (Reuters)

China’s Huawei launches Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone for presale

China’s Huawei Technologies on Friday started presales for its Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone, adding a new version to a series that has captured global attention for revealing the Chinese tech firm’s success in beating back against US sanctions. With no prior advertising, as it did for the launch of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone last week, the company announced on its official online store that it would start taking orders for the phone from 10:08 a.m. (0208 GMT) with delivery by Oct. 9. (Reuters)

Bypoll results today

The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypoll on last Tuesday is underway. The byelections verdict is perceived as the first round of battle between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc vs BJP-led NDA ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in five states, which are likely to be announced sometime later this year. The seven seats include Ghosi in UP, Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dumri in Jharkhand.