US wants G20 to help reshape multilateral development banks like IMF and World Bank

The US wants the G20 countries to help reshape and scale up multilateral development banks like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a top White House official has said. White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication John Kirby said the US will make it clear during President Joe Biden’s visit to India that it remains committed to the G20 as a critical forum for all the major economies of the world to come together for global problem-solving. President Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit.

PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend East Asia, ASEAN-Indian summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit in the early hours of Thursday. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. PM Modi was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.

Delhi Police to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements during G20 summit

The Delhi Police authorities have geared up to ensure round-the-clock security arrangements in the national capital during the G20 summit scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. “At Shahdra 10 pickets are in place. Forces from outside have come here. Our security is present round the clock. Foot march and patrolling is happening regularly. We are closing all market areas timely,” Shahdra DCP Incharge Harsh Indora said while speaking to ANI.

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Chile



A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was registered at 20:48 local time (00:48 GMT), and its epicenter was 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile. The quake had a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles).