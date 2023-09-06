Latest news today (September 6): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises

The United Nations released USD 125 million from its emergency relief fund Tuesday to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing. Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting USD 20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at USD 9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at USD 8 million each.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has held a high-level meeting with the concerned departments to prepare the winter action plan against pollution. The officials of the Environment Department and DPCC were present at the meeting. The Delhi Government has started preparing the winter action plan for the coming days against pollution.

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

India’s starting position in the race to reach ‘Net-Zero’ is not comparable to the fiscal space of four economies including the US, EU, China and Japan, but it stands out in its ability to position itself well in the new industrial era, reports said.

Delhi govt issues notification on traffic restrictions to be imposed during G20 Summit

The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit. According to the gazette notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

ISRO team visits Jadavpur University, explores possibilities of using tech to curb ragging

Two scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the Jadavpur University campus in West Bengal’s Kolkata to check the possibilities of eliminating ragging from the campus by using technology. The visit came after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appealed to ISRO chairman S Somanath seeking help regarding the same in the backdrop of the death of a first-year undergraduate student at the varsity.