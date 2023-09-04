Latest news today (September 4): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

IAF’s mega exercise Trishul begins today, Rafale, attack choppers to participate

Indian Air Force’s mega exercise codenamed ‘Trishul’ begins today. The training exercise will see Rafale, Sukhois, Jaguar and attack choppers in the skies along the borders of China and Pakistan from today. The exercise will be carried out from September 4 to September 14. According to the Indian Air Force, all major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKIs will be participating in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache. Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised. Exercise to be held from September 4 to 14 in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20 summit: US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is disappointed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced on Friday. In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. (PTI)

Delhi Metro announces new measures for G20

In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of Summit/Place, from September 8 to 10.