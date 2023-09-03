Breaking News LIVE: Ahead of G20 Summit, the capital state Delhi run for reharsals

Latest news today (September 3): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Delhi’s preparation before G20 summit

Delhi Police was getting prepared through rehearsals training today in full uniform. For common citizens, the police have suggested using ‘G-20 Virtual Help Desk’ for real-time traffic updates and route suggestions to reach or return from airports, railway stations, or bus terminals. People might also face little more traffic than usual in mentioned roads due to new regulatory system for G20: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg.

Northeast Frontier Railway bags PMI South Asia Award for ‘Micro Project of the Year’

The PMI South Asia Award has selected the Northeast Frontier Railway for ‘Micro Project of the Year’ after successfully saving the life of an elephant on tracks through Intrusion Detection System (IDS). IDS is an initiative that sends alerts to the local pilot of the train whenever an animal approaches railway tracks.