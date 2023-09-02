scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Biden to visit India for G20 Summit on Sept 7, bilateral meet with Modi on agenda

Top Trending News LIVE: US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
breaking news, breaking news today, breaking news LIVE, breaking news on September 2
Top Headlines today

Latest news today (September 2): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Aditya L1 Launch LIVE Updates: Nearly two more hours to go

Aditya-L1, India’s inaugural solar space observatory, is set to embark on its mission aboard the PSLV-C57. The launch for this sun mission is slated for Saturday at 1150 IST, originating from the launch pad located in Sriharikota. All necessary launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks have been successfully executed. The observatory is equipped with seven distinct payloads to facilitate an extensive examination of the sun. Among these payloads, four are designed to observe solar light, while the remaining three are dedicated to measuring in-situ parameters related to plasma and magnetic fields.

Biden to visit India for G20 Summit

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, National Gallery of Modern Art and Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa during the summit. Biden has said he hopes Xi Jinping will attend the G20 leaders summit in India next week, following reports the Chinese president will skip the meeting.

Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected

Delhi Police on Saturday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said. The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

First published on: 02-09-2023 at 09:56 IST

