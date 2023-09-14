Breaking News LIVE: Aditya Birla Group to launch paints biz under brand name ‘Birla Opus’

Latest news today (September 14): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Fresh sackings at Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc. laid off hundreds of employees from its global recruiting team on Wednesday. This comes as an attempt by the tech giant to slow the hiring process. Notably, Alphabet Inc. is the first “tech giant” to lay off employees this quarter. Others like Meta Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Amazon Inc processed the layoffs aggressively during early 2023. (READ MORE)

Chief Justice Chandrachud announces National Judicial Data Grid

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Supreme Court of India would soon come under the National Judicial Data Grid. According to Bar and Bench, the Chief Justice said that the unique platform would give real time updates on the status of the pending cases. The platform has been announced in a bid to bring ‘transparency and accountability,’ CJI Chandrachud added.