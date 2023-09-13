scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Truck runs over 11 people waiting on Rajasthan Highway

Breaking news on September 13: The incident occurred when the bus had broken down on a bridge

Latest news today (September 13): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Truck Runs Over 11 People Waiting On Rajasthan Highway After Bus Breakdown

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured as a truck rammed into a bus on National Highway stretch in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The bus was travelling from Rajasthan’s Pushkar to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi reviews situation of communicable diseases, gives guidelines

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation of communicable diseases in the state in a high-level inter-departmental meeting at his official residence here on Saturday and gave necessary guidelines.

Delhi Govt sends 780 elderly people for pilgrimage to Rameshwaram

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met 780 senior citizens of Delhi who were going to Rameswaram under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana. Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with party leaders on Monday focused on the forthcoming Haryana state elections.

Religious cleric gunned down in Karachi

A 46-year-old religious priest and seminary administrator was shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on Tuesday night. According to the officials, the shooting took place near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 16, and a 46-year-old religious priest named Sheikh Zia ur Rehman was killed.

