Breaking news LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Andaman Sea

India-UK hold 12th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD)

The 12th Round of Ministerial India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue was held in New Delhi. India and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their financial services partnership, building on each other’s strengths and supporting mutual ambitions for financial inclusion and sustainable development.

BJD to train 30,000 party workers for public outreach ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has commenced a special training for around 30,000 party workers aiming to expand the party’s outreach to the public in the run-up to the next state assembly as well as Parliamentary elections.

Odisha Govt approves 9 key industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh cr

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha Government approved nine key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804.43 crore. These projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 28,565 people across various sectors.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea,” NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.