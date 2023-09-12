Breaking news LIVE: Apple’s Wonderlust event today, all eyes on iPhone 15 series launch

Latest news today (September 12): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Apple’s Wonderlust event today

Apple, the smartphone giant, is set for its Wonderlust event at Cupertino headquarters today. The event, which will begin at 10:30 pm (IST), is likely to witness the launch of iPhone 15 series. Other big launches may include Apple Air Pods apart from new generation watches.

To seek investment in state, West Bengal CM to visit Spain and Dubai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for an 11-day tour of Spain and Dubai, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state. Banerjee will leave for Dubai on Tuesday, and spend the night there due to the unavailability of connecting flights, before flying to Spain’s capital Madrid the next day. (PTI)

India-UK hold 12th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD)

The 12th Round of Ministerial India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue was held in New Delhi. India and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their financial services partnership, building on each other’s strengths and supporting mutual ambitions for financial inclusion and sustainable development.

BJD to train 30,000 party workers for public outreach ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has commenced a special training for around 30,000 party workers aiming to expand the party’s outreach to the public in the run-up to the next state assembly as well as Parliamentary elections.

Odisha Govt approves 9 key industrial projects worth over Rs 1 lakh cr

The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha Government approved nine key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,01,804.43 crore. These projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 28,565 people across various sectors.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea,” NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.