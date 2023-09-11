Latest news today (September 11): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Schools closed in Lucknow today due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rainfall and lightning, all schools will remain closed in Lucknow on Monday, announced the district official. Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi, including Safdarjung, Palam airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, and others, also experienced light to moderate rain on Saturday night, which continued through Sunday morning.

At least 40 killed in drone attack on Khartoum market

At least 40 people were killed in a drone attack on an open market south of the Sudanese capital on Sunday, as the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battle for control of the country, reports said. The resistance committees and two healthcare workers at the Bashair University Hospital said that at least 70 others have been injured in Khartoum’s Mayo neighbourhood.

AIU seizes gold bar worth Rs 12.50 lakh at Trichy Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit at Trichy Airport in Tamil Nadu seized one piece of gold bar on Sunday, said Trichy Customs Officials. According to customs officials, the seizure was made following an intelligence input. The gold bar of 24K purity weighing 209 grams was extracted from paste-like material ingeniously concealed in slippers by a passenger who arrived from Singapore on September 10.

Health ministry to run wellness drives during Seva Pakhwada starting on PM Modi’s 73rd birthday

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during ‘Seva Pakhwada’, starting September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The programmes will be launched under the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which is scheduled to be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually.