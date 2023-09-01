Breaking News LIVE: Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found hanging at her residence

Latest news today (September 1): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found dead

Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, police confirmed on Friday. The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana here last night, police said. Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said. (PTI)

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of “one nation, one election”, sources said on Friday. The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps. Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government’s seriousness as a host of elections approach. (PTI)