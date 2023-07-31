Breaking News LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party issues 3-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs

Latest news today (July 31): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi to meet NDA lawmakers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the BJP lawmakers and NDA leaders today. The prime agenda at the meeting will be the 2024 general elections as well as devising the strategy to counter Opposition during the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Flash floods, mudslides block Karakoram Highway at various points in Gilgit-Baltistan

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy downpours on Sunday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various points in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)’s Gilgit-Baltistan, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper. Diamer Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad told Dawn that the KKH was blocked near Goharabad village’s Gandalo area. He added that it was blocked at nine different points within a 1.5-kilometre stretch. (ANI)

RPF jawan kills four inside train

An RPF jawan opened fire and killed four people inside Jaipur-Mumbai train on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the RPF constable opened fire after the Jaipur Express Train crossed Palghar in Maharashtra. After shooting four people, the accused tried to escape the scene by jumping at Dahisar Railway Station. However, he has been nabbed. An RPF ASI and three passengers are among the victims who lost their lives in the Monday shootout. The accused has been identified as Chetan Kumar Choudhary. He opened fire on his escort duty incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena, a PTI report said. (READ MORE)