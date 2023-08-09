Breaking News LIVE: 23-year-old IIT student found dead on campus, suicide note found

Latest news today (August 9): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

GST impact: MPL lays off about half of India team

Online sports platform Mobile Premier League has laid off around 350 people or about half of India team to cut down on expenses and bear the burden of increased GST of 28 per cent, reported PTI.

23-year-old IIT student found dead on campus, suicide note found

A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student from Odisha who was allegedly battling depression, died by suicide at the college campus in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, ANI reported. According to the police, the student was found hanging in her hostel room at the IIT campus and a suicide note was also found which cited depression as a possible reason behind her death.

Fire break out in ply board shop, Delhi

Fire broke-out in the early hours of the morning in a ply board shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market. Several fire tenders are present at the spot.

War in Ukraine would be among top topics at G20 summit: US

The ongoing war in Ukraine would be one of the top topics of discussion during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month, a senior official of the United States said to PTI.

Earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines at the depth of 10 kilometers, the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.