Breaking News LIVE: Black day in history of India’s democracy: Kejriwal over Delhi services bill

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest news today (August 8): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

2 Russian missile strikes hit in eastern Ukraine, killed 5

Two Russian missile strikes hit the city center of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region which led to the killing at least five people and wounding two dozen more, a PTI report said.

Pakistan: UC chairman killed in blast in Balochistan including 6 others

At least seven people, including a chairman of a Union Council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, news agency ANI reported.

J-K SIA launches probe in judge Neelkanth Ganjoo’s killing

Nearly after 33 years of retirement of judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, he was shot dead by militants for which the State Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir has sought information from the general public to bring out the alleged “larger criminal conspiracy” behind the killing.

Black day in history of India’s democracy: Kejriwal over Delhi services bill

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill, CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was a “black day” for India’s democracy and accuses BJP-led union government of trying to “usurp” power through the backdoor.

3 die as firefighting helicopters crash into each other in Southern California

Three people have been killed after a helicopter used to fight a wildfire in Southern California collided with another one and crashed, news agency ANI reported.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 06:58 IST

