Breaking News LIVE: North Macedonian Foreign Minister meets Vice President Dhankar

Top Trending News LIVE: Red alert for Tyohoon Saola in China.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest news today (August 31): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister meets Vice President Dhankar

Bujar Osmani, the foreign minister of North Macedonia, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a business trip to India. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will receive a visit from the North Macedonian Foreign Minister during his three-day trip. Later on Thursday, he will also meet with S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs.

China issues highest typhoon warning as Saola moves towards Hong Kong

China’s National Meteorological Center has issued a red warning as Typhoon Saola reaches close to Hong Kong city next month with a speed of about 10 kph (6 miles per hour). Wind speed is recorded to be 209 kph at 9 am.

3 dies in Ramban fire, Jammu & kashmir

Late night of Wednesday the temporary huts situated in the HamerGali Panchayat Bingara area of Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir caught fire unanimously causing death of 3 people and 2 found injured.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 07:18 IST

