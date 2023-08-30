Breaking News LIVE: India’s moon rover confirms sulfur near the lunar south pole

Latest news today (August 30): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur near the lunar south pole

The Indian rover in the south pole of the moon detected sulfur, aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the surface while in the search of frozen water, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) report. Soon it will also study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity.

Two men face death penalty after a “aggravated homosexuality” charges in Uganda

In Uganda, two men found guilty for practicing “homosexuality” are sentenced to death penalty by the court. As per the country’s law, homosexuality is an offence that can lead to life imprisonment as well. Reportedly, a 20-year-old man allegedly “performed unlawful sexual intercourse with one [man] aged 41 with a disability.”