Breaking News LIVE: Andaman hit by another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

Breaking news on August 3:

Latest news today (August 3): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Andaman hits by another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude

The union territory of India, Andaman is hit with an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 according to the National Center for Seismology.

Haryana govt shifts 2nd IRB battalion headquarters to Nuh for law and order

In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district. According to Haryana Government’s Home Department order, “The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security.” (ANI)

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 06:56 IST

