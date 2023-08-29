Breaking News LIVE: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea

Latest news today (August 29): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Mexican govt sends 1,200 more troops after weekend of violence

A series of violence over the weekend in Mexico city, the government of Mexico sent 1,200 more troops to the cartel-dominated western state of Michoacan. According to reports by the Defense Department statement, the troops were deployed in order to prevent cartels from blocking any more roads. The violence in Mexico city set three convenience stores and five trucks and cars under fire.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale that hit the Andaman sea early morning at 3:50 am. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 03:50:10 IST, Lat: 11.46 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS posted on X.