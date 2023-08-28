Breaking News LIVE: Mukesh Ambani set to conduct RIL’s 46th AGM today, all eyes on big 5G announcements

Latest news today (August 28): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra’s win at World Athletics Championships

The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the unprecedented feat by Olympian Neeraj Chopra. The ace athlete became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the javelin throw at World Athletics Championships.

RIL’s 46 Annual General Meeting today

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will chair the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries today. This is the first AGM of RIL after the group went for Jio Financial listing. The AGM can be watched live on jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm. The AGM is set to begin at 2 pm later in the day. Over the years, the RIL AGMs have been the focal point of big announcements by the Ambanis.