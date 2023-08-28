scorecardresearch
Breaking News LIVE: Mukesh Ambani set to conduct RIL’s 46th AGM today, all eyes on big 5G announcements

Top trending news on August 28: Will Ambani make a key announcement for Jio Bharat phones?

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Top Headlines Today

Latest news today (August 28): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra’s win at World Athletics Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the unprecedented feat by Olympian Neeraj Chopra. The ace athlete became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the javelin throw at World Athletics Championships.

RIL’s 46 Annual General Meeting today

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will chair the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries today. This is the first AGM of RIL after the group went for Jio Financial listing. The AGM can be watched live on jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm. The AGM is set to begin at 2 pm later in the day. Over the years, the RIL AGMs have been the focal point of big announcements by the Ambanis.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 09:29 IST

