Breaking News LIVE: US approves possible sale of F-16 search and track systems to Taiwan

Breaking news on August 24:

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Latest news today (August 24): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Eye on China! US nods to F-16 sale to Taiwan

The US State Department has approved a possible $500 million sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” it said in a statement. Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States – Taiwan’s most important arms supplier – halt the sale of weapons to the island. (Reuters)

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 06:18 IST

