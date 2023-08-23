Breaking News LIVE: 2 tankers collide in Suez Canal

Latest news today (August 23): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Minor accident in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Two tankers, the Singapore-flagged BW Lesmes and Cayman Islands-flagged Burri, briefly collided in Egypt’s Suez Canal, ship tracking company Marine Traffic said early Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses. The shipping tracker showed the BW Lesmes, which carries LNG, stopped and pointing north, and Burri, an oil products tanker, moored and pointing south about 19 km from the southern end of the canal at 2:55 a.m.(2355 GMT). (Reuters)

All eyes on Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing today

ISRO is all set to attempt the historic soft-landing of Chandryaan-3 on moon today. The descent is scheduled to begin from 5:20 pm onwards. If all goes well, India will become the first nation to go to the south pole of the moon. The last 15 minutes of the touchdown are the most crucial phase of the touchdown operations.