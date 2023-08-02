Breaking News LIVE: Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands

Latest news today (August 2): Presenting FE’s Breaking News today. We will keep you updated on all major news, views and much more throughout the day.

Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands today at around 5:40 am: National Centre for Seismology. The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km. (ANI)